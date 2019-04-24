We're less than a fortnight away from I/O 2019 — an enlightening few days for Android enthusiasts, and Google has dropped a new version of the I/O app into the Play Store. A few new features have been added this year, though some can only be enjoyed by those attending I/O in person.

What's New?

Dark mode: Dark mode is the new sliced bread, and the Google I/O 2019 app has it. Under the settings menu, you can change the theme to enable dark mode, or let it auto enable on toggling Battery Saver.

Augmented reality: Onsite attendees will be able to view the Googleplex in AR. This will assumedly be similar to Google Maps' AR walking navigation, so it will likely require an ARCore supported phone.

Calendar events: Attendees can now add interesting sessions as events in their personal calendar, instead of only being able to save them inside the I/O app.

Improved search: Sessions can now be searched for both by topic and speaker.

You can download the app from the Play Store. Google I/O 2019 will be held from May 7 - 9ᵗʰ, and I'm excited to see what Google has to show us this year!