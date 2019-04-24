For over a year, we've known that Google Duo was working on implementing group video calls. Beside a sneak peek at the feature last December, there's been no real sign of it in the app. After the Facetime bug in January, Justin Uberti, Duo's lead, mentioned that the "importance of getting [group calls right] cannot be overstated," leading us to believe it would be a while for them to arrive in Duo. But the time has come now, as group calls are making their way to users.

Google Indonesia was the first to announce the feature, as part of its preparation for Ramadan, and Justin Uberti confirmed later that it was available in "select regions." We don't know what those are, but if you have the option, you should be able to make various groups or simply select up to four contacts to call simultaneously.

We'll keep an eye open and let you know when we have an official list of locales where group calls are available, and update you if the feature rolls out to more countries.