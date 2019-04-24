Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got hand-drawn point-and-click adventure, an extremely odd game about growing and harvesting organs, a fun little Sokoban-style puzzler, a free-to-play RPG with a Smite theme, an enjoyable puzzle game about hammering nails, and a new area PvP game from the creators of Badland. Without further ado:

The Little Acre

The Little Acre is a hand-drawn point-and-click adventure game set in 1950’s Ireland. There are two playable characters, though the main story revolves around searching for your missing father. This search leads the protagonist to a strange land, which is where things start to get interesting. Just like the majority of games in this genre, you'll spend your time searching for clues and solving puzzles. While I can't say this game does anything to set itself apart from its competition, it's still a quality release that's worth the asking price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Forget Me not: Organic Garden

Forget Me not is a very bizarre game. The premise is centered around growing organs on trees. Once harvested they can be sold in your organ shop. The gameplay is rather simple, just a few taps and your first organ tree will begin to grow, and once you can harvest some organs, you can then sell them for some cash. When your pockets are finally brimming with currency, you'll be able to purchase more trees to then grow even more organs, which means you'll earn even more money. It's a simple setup, but the odd theme is what really brings it all together.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Into the Sky

Into the Sky is a fun little Sokoban-style game where you move objects on a grid to solve puzzles. This particular release contains a sci-fi theme where you get to play the role of a robot that's tasked with solving complex puzzles by moving lasers and lenses in a specific order to unlock the next stage. The controls can take some getting used to since you'll use all four corners of your screen for movement, but once you've played a few rounds, you'll notice that the strange controls are actually pretty intuitive for a game with an isometric view.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Smite Blitz

Smite Blitz is clearly still under development, though there are plenty of mixed signals out there. The game's Facebook page says it is out as a technical alpha test, but once you boot it up, you will be greeted by a splash screen that states the game is currently in a closed beta. The thing is, you don't actually need an invitation to play. All you have to do is install the game from the Play Store listing. For the most part, it plays like any other free-to-play mobile RPG, but with a Smite theme. At the very least you can jump in right now to check it out before it's monetized, so if your interest is still piqued, make sure to install Smite Blitz before the testing phase ends on May 1st.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hammering : Block Puzzle

Hammering : Block Puzzle doesn't look anything like a 111% release. Instead of brightly colored minimal graphics that utilize shapes and lines, this puzzle game exudes a clean and clear approach to its graphics. The main screen consists of a wooden board with realistic nails in it. This board is always moving down the screen, and it will be your job to hammer its many nails before they reach the bottom of the board.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Rumble Stars

Rumble Stars is the latest release from Frogmind, the creators of Badland. At first, it may look like yet another PvP arena game, which is only half the truth since this is also a soccer game. You'll get to face off against opponents to see who can score more goals, and of course, you'll find tons of characters to collect in the form of cards. You'll be able to create all kinds of different teams with those characters to best suit your playstyle. So yeah, Rumble Stars is basically Clash Royale mixed with a bit of soccer, though the same free-to-play annoyances are present.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

