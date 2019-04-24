Are you on the lookout for a cheap telly? It seems like manufacturers made too many Fire TVs, because we're seeing them pretty remarkable deals from Toshiba and Insignia on 4K TVs.

We have the Insignia 55DF710NA19 — a 55-inch 4K LED TV, marked down to $250, and the Toshiba 43LF621U19 — a 43-inch 4K LED TV, marked down to $200. Both TVs mention HDR support, though I'd take that with a pinch of salt.

With a Fire TV built-in and an Alexa voice remote, you don't need to plug any additional device in to access your streaming service of choice. With the great petty Google-Amazon war behind us, Fire TVs will even be getting YouTube support soon.

While the Toshiba 43-inch TV has been on sale for $200 in the past, I haven't seen the Insignia 55-inch TV fall this low before. Both TVs are available at Best Buy, and you can pick up an open-box unit for an additional 15% off.