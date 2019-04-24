After missing its planned mark, LG is finally rolling out Pie for the V35 (ThinQ) in South Korea, which hopefully means that the rest of the world will see it in the coming weeks.
Besides the G8, the V35 is now one of the only LG phones to be on Pie, but that list is quite small. Apparently, according to MyLGPhones, Pie for the unlocked US version is currently in testing. No word was given about carrier testing, so we'll have to wait on that.
The model number in question is the V35 LMV350N, with the update itself being vV350N20c, and it's rolling out over OTA and LG Bridge.
