Thank you to all of you who participated in the discussion regarding my idea for cooldown periods for apps that frequently appear on sale. I value each piece of input and encouragement, so again, thank you. I still haven't made a decision yet, so the discussion is still open if you'd like to voice your opinion or your ideas on how to improve these app sales roundups, especially in regard to apps that appear very frequently.
Here's my original idea, though I've reconsidered it a bit:
This means that if, for example, Laserbreak appeared in today's list, it'd be on a "cooldown" for two weeks to a month before it'd appear in one of these roundups again. Same goes for the usual culprits. I'm curious to hear what you all think of this idea, so be sure to let me know in the comments.
Free
Apps
- Rolly Egg (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Premium for Sapphyx $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timestamp - GPS Camera PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Night Light Pro: Blue Light Filter, Night Mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Football Challenger - League $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Taxi Driver 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Archery Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PREMIUM AMOLED 4K & HD Wallpapers Collection $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mono - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- cMate Pro $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MSafe - Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- HTML Code Play Pro $6.99 -> $3.89; Sale ends in 4 days
- uMeasure - Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- LTC Timecode Generator Pro $14.99 -> $4.20; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Onyx for Sapphyx $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fivey — learn 5,000 Spanish words (+expressions) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Xtreme Rally Championship $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Kid's App for Spelling Word Practice $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spelling Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Quest PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circulus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
