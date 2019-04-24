Thank you to all of you who participated in the discussion regarding my idea for cooldown periods for apps that frequently appear on sale. I value each piece of input and encouragement, so again, thank you. I still haven't made a decision yet, so the discussion is still open if you'd like to voice your opinion or your ideas on how to improve these app sales roundups, especially in regard to apps that appear very frequently.

Here's my original idea, though I've reconsidered it a bit:

For the next couple of weeks, I plan to only feature apps once a month or once every two weeks, depending. For the next couple of weeks, I plan to only feature apps once a month or once every two weeks, depending. This means that if, for example, Laserbreak appeared in today's list, it'd be on a "cooldown" for two weeks to a month before it'd appear in one of these roundups again. Same goes for the usual culprits. I'm curious to hear what you all think of this idea, so be sure to let me know in the comments.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization