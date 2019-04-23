Asmodee Digital offers quite a few mobile adaptations of popular board games on the Google Play Store, and today the studio has released yet another high-profile title on Android and iOS. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns is the company's latest release, and it's based off the collaborative board game Zombicide, though it's not a 1:1 translation like many of the studio's titles. Instead, this new single-player release serves as a post-apocalyptic tactical RPG.
If you are a fan of the original Zombicide board game and its expansions, then you're going to want to be aware that some changes have been made to this digital adaptation so that it plays better on mobile. Unlike the original, this is a single-player affair. It's mission-based, and there's a total of forty missions to complete. There are many playable characters to choose from, though you will be limited to four (plus a fifth that's unlockable by signing into your Asmodee account). Extra characters are available for purchase in the in-game store.
Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns is available on the Play Store for $4.99, though in-app purchases are also included. The IAPs range up to $4.99 per item, but of course Asmodee Digital has chosen to hide these purchases from the player until they complete a torturously-long tutorial. These IAPs are mainly there for purchasing new characters.
Asmodee Digital usually has a very consistent track record when it comes to its digital board game adaptations, and if you enjoy strategic RPGs, then Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns should provide a good bit of fun, though it does stray from the original board game design in a few areas. Personally, I found the game's levels to be way too long for a mobile experience, and I'm also not a fan of forced tutorials that hide IAPs. At the very least, if you are looking for an in-depth strategic RPG on mobile, Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns should fill that niche.
Press Release
Asmodee Digital Launches Zombicide on Mobile Devices
Based on the Popular Adventure Board Game Franchise, the Solo Tactical Squad-Based Mobile RPG Showcases an Untold Story Based on the Post-Apocalyptic Universe
PARIS - April 23, 2019 - Today, Asmodee Digital, a leader in digital board game entertainment, has launched Zombicide, a solo tactical squad-based mobile role-playing game (RPG) based on the incredibly popular board game franchise that has raised more than $18 million since 2012. Featuring an untold story set in the familiar over-the-top post-apocalyptic zombie universe, Zombicide delivers thrills and chills on iOS and Android devices, starting today.
“Creating tactical games is a huge part of Asmodee Digital’s DNA, and the introduction of Zombicide on mobile platforms is a testament to our commitment to bringing engaging universes and experiences to players worldwide,” said Pierre Ortolan, CEO of Asmodee Digital. “Zombicide is a beloved board game franchise, so bringing this title to mobile with a brand new storyline, as well as an immense level of care, quality and polish, is a great next step for the IP.”
With its intuitive but deep combat system, 40 campaign missions, ambient soundtrack, dazzling special effects and cadre of rich characters with unique abilities, Zombicide’s zombie-infested universe presents a colorful gameplay experience. The game features brisk 20 to 30 minute turn-based gameplay sessions, challenging players to eliminate zombies and survive as long as possible. The higher the danger level rises, the more zombies emerge in search of human flesh.
Zombicide follows a group of survivors who are forced to work together in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. Faced with danger, bonds eventually become stronger as the team works together to unearth the deadly secret behind the undead horrors in their hometown.
Zombicide will be available on iOS and Android devices starting today.
About Asmodee Digital
Asmodee Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, is an international publisher and distributor of digital board games with operations located in Europe, North America, and China. Asmodee Digital manages the creation, design, development, publishing, and marketing of board and card games on leading digital platforms – spanning mobile, PC, Mac, virtual reality and consoles – for Asmodee studios as well as for third-party publishers. The current Asmodee Digital catalog includes best-selling digital games such as Catan VR, Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Agricola, Mille Bornes, Pandemic, Small World 2, Mr. Jack London, Colt Express, Mysterium, Potion Explosion, Onirim, Jaipur, Spot It! Duel, Abalone, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Catan Stories, Talisman, Fighting Fantasy Legends, Smash Up and digital versions of many other well-known board games. http://www.asmodee-digital.com/en/
About CMON
CMON Limited is a fast growing hobby games publisher. Originated in 2001 as www.coolminiornot.com, an online community website, CMON now publishes several hit tabletop games, such as the Zombicide series, as well as Blood Rage, Arcadia Quest and more! We actively leverage crowdfunding to bring new and innovative titles to the tabletop games market, and have proven asset-light business model.
About Playsoft
We’re Playsoft, a mobile game development company of 50 passionate games professionals.
We create top-grossing mobile games with selected market-leading publishers.
We create outstanding products fast in a data-driven, player-centric way.
