Asmodee Digital offers quite a few mobile adaptations of popular board games on the Google Play Store, and today the studio has released yet another high-profile title on Android and iOS. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns is the company's latest release, and it's based off the collaborative board game Zombicide, though it's not a 1:1 translation like many of the studio's titles. Instead, this new single-player release serves as a post-apocalyptic tactical RPG.

If you are a fan of the original Zombicide board game and its expansions, then you're going to want to be aware that some changes have been made to this digital adaptation so that it plays better on mobile. Unlike the original, this is a single-player affair. It's mission-based, and there's a total of forty missions to complete. There are many playable characters to choose from, though you will be limited to four (plus a fifth that's unlockable by signing into your Asmodee account). Extra characters are available for purchase in the in-game store.

Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns is available on the Play Store for $4.99, though in-app purchases are also included. The IAPs range up to $4.99 per item, but of course Asmodee Digital has chosen to hide these purchases from the player until they complete a torturously-long tutorial. These IAPs are mainly there for purchasing new characters.

Asmodee Digital usually has a very consistent track record when it comes to its digital board game adaptations, and if you enjoy strategic RPGs, then Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns should provide a good bit of fun, though it does stray from the original board game design in a few areas. Personally, I found the game's levels to be way too long for a mobile experience, and I'm also not a fan of forced tutorials that hide IAPs. At the very least, if you are looking for an in-depth strategic RPG on mobile, Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns should fill that niche.