The Galaxy Tab S4 is Samsung's flagship tablet, and it's one of the best Android slabs on the market. International models started receiving their Android 9 Pie updates a couple of weeks ago, and it's now the US Wi-Fi (SM-T830) version's turn.
This update carries version numbers T830XXU2BSD1/T830OXM2BSD1, and it weighs in at a hair under 1.5GB. As you might imagine, it includes a lot of stuff, including the updated One UI, revamped notifications, changes to Bixby, and a lot more. Check the screenshot above or Samsung's official update docs to get the full deets.
If you have a US Wi-Fi Tab S4, you may want to check for an update if you haven't already. There's no word on when the LTE model's Pie update is coming, though we can't imagine it's too far off.
- Source:
- Samsung
- Thanks:
- Jonathan Longoria
