Michael Kors’ new Sofie touchscreen smartwatch—a refresh to the beloved original—blends modern glamour with the next evolution of wearable technology to help you stay even more motivated, active and connected. A key part of the Michael Kors Access collection, the Sofie smartwatch has been updated with advanced features like heart rate tracking, swim-proof technology, NFC payment methods, GPS functionality and more. In addition to the three classic stainless steel platings and the two-tone glitz version, the Sofie will now also be offered in alligator-stamped silicone. Brown and plum stainless steel platings, as well as grey silicone, will be added to the assortment of options for this coming fall.

Endlessly customizable to suit your life and mood, the Sofie features new digital dial designs that read and visually show your heart rate, making it easy to monitor and track. Sync your watch to the My Social App—a feature that allows users to showcase their Facebook and Instagram photos right on their watch dials—to customize your social photo dials with Michael Kors-themed stickers.

Other exciting features include:

Heart Rate Tracking

Automatically track your heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit or third-party apps.

Swimproof Technology

Track swim workouts through third-party fitness apps.

Payment Technology

Make purchases via your NFC-enabled smartwatch using Google Pay.

Untethered GPS

Leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.

Google Assistant

Ask questions and give commands directly to your smartwatch via Google Assistant. .



The Michael Kors Access Sofie Summer 2019 Collection will be available in Michael Kors stores, online at www.michaelkors.com and from selected retailers worldwide on April 23, 2019.