The first Wear OS smartwatches from fashion company Michael Kors were released in 2017, featuring bedazzled designs and high price tags. However, the 'Sofie' watch was lacking in features, even compared to other Wear OS watches at the time. An updated model was announced at CES 2019, and now it's available for purchase.
The new 'Michael Kors Access Sofie Heart Rate' (what a mouthful) is more or less a Fossil Sport in a traditional watch design. It includes a heart rate sensor, Google Pay, built-in GPS, a 300mAh battery, 4GB of internal storage, and water resistance up to 30 meters underwater. The processor isn't specified, but it's almost certainly the Snapdragon Wear 3100.
Several colors are available, including Pavé Rose Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Pavé Two-Tone, and Gold. Pricing ranges from $325 to $395, depending on the body style and band.
Press Release
MICHAEL KORS RELAUNCHES SOFIE HEART RATE SMARTWATCH WITH NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY
Michael Kors’ new Sofie touchscreen smartwatch—a refresh to the beloved original—blends modern glamour with the next evolution of wearable technology to help you stay even more motivated, active and connected. A key part of the Michael Kors Access collection, the Sofie smartwatch has been updated with advanced features like heart rate tracking, swim-proof technology, NFC payment methods, GPS functionality and more. In addition to the three classic stainless steel platings and the two-tone glitz version, the Sofie will now also be offered in alligator-stamped silicone. Brown and plum stainless steel platings, as well as grey silicone, will be added to the assortment of options for this coming fall.
Endlessly customizable to suit your life and mood, the Sofie features new digital dial designs that read and visually show your heart rate, making it easy to monitor and track. Sync your watch to the My Social App—a feature that allows users to showcase their Facebook and Instagram photos right on their watch dials—to customize your social photo dials with Michael Kors-themed stickers.
Other exciting features include:
Heart Rate Tracking
Automatically track your heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit or third-party apps.
Swimproof Technology
Track swim workouts through third-party fitness apps.
Payment Technology
Make purchases via your NFC-enabled smartwatch using Google Pay.
Untethered GPS
Leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.
Google Assistant
Ask questions and give commands directly to your smartwatch via Google Assistant. .
The Michael Kors Access Sofie Summer 2019 Collection will be available in Michael Kors stores, online at www.michaelkors.com and from selected retailers worldwide on April 23, 2019.
