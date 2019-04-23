Go Beyond Speed at the OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Event

April 23, New York. OnePlus, a global technology company, is inviting the world to see the unveiling of a new phone, in a series of global launch events at 11am EDT on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company will be holding its largest event to date in New York at Pier 94 – tickets will be on sale via OnePlus.com. Early Bird tickets will be sold at a discounted price of $20 starting April 25th at 11am for up to 48 hours, with Standard tickets and Plus One tickets available for purchase afterwards.

For the first time since its inception in 2013, OnePlus will present a truly global launch with four events in three continents occurring simultaneously.

“Community is at the heart of everything that we do,” said OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. “By hosting events across the world, we hope that as many people as possible can join us for the launch of this exciting new chapter for OnePlus.”

Attendees will be among the first in the world to experience the new OnePlus 7 Pro. Previous OnePlus launch events have seen tickets sell out within days and as such, fans are advised to act fast.

For those unable to attend, OnePlus will broadcast the event to its global community through a livestream link that will be posted on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

The date and time of the launch events are:

• Pier 94, New York – US

11AM EDT, May 14

• Printworks, London – UK

4PM BST, May 14

• BIEC, Bangalore – India

8:15PM IST, May 14

• Yanqi Lake, Beijing – China

2PM PST, May 16