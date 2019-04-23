The hype surrounding the next OnePlus phone(s) has been hotting up lately, with rumors pointing to two new devices being readied. Today, the company has announced that the OnePlus 7 Pro launch event will be held in NYC on May 14.
Although only the OnePlus 7 Pro is mentioned by name, we can assume a standard OnePlus 7 will be unveiled at the same event — the Pro model is expected to have a pop-up camera and a 5G modem. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already talked up the "fast and smooth" new phones, and the "Go Beyond Speed" slogan for this launch ties in nicely with previous marketing messaging like "The Speed you Need" and "Salute to Speed."
The main event will take place at Pier 94 in New York on May 14 at 11am EDT, tickets for which will be available from OnePlus.com on April 25. Early birds can get $20 discounted tickets for the first 48 hours. Oneplus will also be hosting simultaneous satellite events in London, Bangalore, and Beijing, as well as an online livestream.
Like we said before, having known that multiple OnePlus 7 family members were on the way, even though this press release only specifically mentioned the OnePlus 7 Pro, it sure felt likely that this event would also be our formal introduction to the regular OnePlus 7. A tweet published by the manufacturer sure appears to support this theory:
Get ready for the OnePlus 7 Series.https://t.co/ViZaz53XXk pic.twitter.com/9oRGqVqLOH
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 23, 2019
Rather than referring to the OnePlus 7 Pro alone, this teaser clearly calls out the "OnePlus 7 series," essentially confirming that we'll be seeing the pair of handsets debut side-by-side.
Press Release
Go Beyond Speed at the OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Event
April 23, New York. OnePlus, a global technology company, is inviting the world to see the unveiling of a new phone, in a series of global launch events at 11am EDT on Tuesday, May 14th.
The company will be holding its largest event to date in New York at Pier 94 – tickets will be on sale via OnePlus.com. Early Bird tickets will be sold at a discounted price of $20 starting April 25th at 11am for up to 48 hours, with Standard tickets and Plus One tickets available for purchase afterwards.
For the first time since its inception in 2013, OnePlus will present a truly global launch with four events in three continents occurring simultaneously.
“Community is at the heart of everything that we do,” said OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. “By hosting events across the world, we hope that as many people as possible can join us for the launch of this exciting new chapter for OnePlus.”
Attendees will be among the first in the world to experience the new OnePlus 7 Pro. Previous OnePlus launch events have seen tickets sell out within days and as such, fans are advised to act fast.
For those unable to attend, OnePlus will broadcast the event to its global community through a livestream link that will be posted on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
The date and time of the launch events are:
• Pier 94, New York – US
11AM EDT, May 14
• Printworks, London – UK
4PM BST, May 14
• BIEC, Bangalore – India
8:15PM IST, May 14
• Yanqi Lake, Beijing – China
2PM PST, May 16
