It's hard to believe that every update to Minecraft is somehow the biggest yet, but that is exactly what's on offer with the Village & Pillage (1.11.0) update that landed today. Not only have villages and villagers been revamped to better suit specific biomes, but the trading system has been refined to make it a heck of a lot easier to recognize villagers that would like to swap items.
The Village & Pillage update brings with it a litany of new changes, including a new mob of Pillagers that will spawn around outposts that have the ability to generate in the same biomes as the newly-updated villages. You can also expect to find a new merchant in the game that should be wondering about as they search for sales. Of course, there are a lot more features in this update than what I've mentioned, so make sure to check out the 1.11.0 changelog pasted below.
Village:
- Updated Villages
- Many new building types and enhanced village generation
- Biome specific architecture for plains, desert, savannah, and taiga
- New Villagers
- Villagers have new clothing to indicate their level, profession, and biome
- Added Mason and Nitwit villagers
- Villagers now sleep in beds
- Villagers now visit their job sites during the day and go home at night
- Greatly improved villager pathfinding
- Villagers in existing worlds will convert to new villagers (if they are not part of a template world)
- Zombie Villagers now have biome-specific and profession skin layers
- Village Job Sites
- Villagers can now take on a new profession when near a job site block
- While villagers claim these sites, they also have functions for players
- Cartography Table - Provides an easier way to copy and enlarge maps. Maps can be locked by using glass panes
- Grindstone - Used to repair weapons and tools, plus disenchanting
- Barrel - Stores items like a chest but can still be opened with blocks on top of it
- Smoker - Cooks food much faster than a furnace
- Blast Furnace - Faster ore smelting
- Composter - Adding enough crops will produce bone meal
- Stonecutter - Easy crafting for stone and cobblestone items
- Smithing Table and Fletching Table - Functionality coming in a later update
- Villager Trading
- Added brand new villager trades (169044)
- Villagers now have a visual based trading system and will hold up an item they wish to trade if the player is holding something they want
- When villagers make trades, they gain experience. When they gain enough experience, they level up. Leveling up unlocks new trades
- Villagers will resupply their trades when arriving at their job site (172559)
- Wandering Trader
- A villager mob that will appear at a village's gathering site periodically and stays for a period of 2-3 game days
- This trader offers items from a wide variety of different biomes, random dyes, and other rare materials
- Accompanied on their journey by two fancy llamas!
- Bells
- When rung, all villagers will run into their houses
- Bells ring when players interact with them or are powered by redstone
Pillage:
- Pillager Outposts
- The new tower hangout for pillagers that generate in the same biomes as villages
- Pillagers will respawn around the tower
- Clear them out and score some loot!
- Illager Captain
- Can be found holding a banner in pillager outposts
- The player that kills a captain will be given the Bad Omen effect
- Raids
- When a player enters a village with Bad Omen, a raid will be triggered
- Pillager enemies will attack a village in waves
- Players that successfully defend a village from a raid will receive the Hero of the Village effect, giving a steep discount on trades with villagers
- Ravager
- A powerful, new enemy mob found in illager patrols and during village raids
- When running, it can destroy some blocks like crops so watch out!
- Can be ridden into battle by illagers
- Pillager Patrols
- Groups of illagers, pillagers, and ravagers can be found patrolling the overworld
New Features:
- Campfire
- A new light source to cozy up your village
- Works great as a fireplace in a home, with no fire spread to worry about
- Throw some food on it and become a campfire cooking pro!
- Sweet Berries
- A new source of food
- Sweet Berry Bushes can be found in Taiga biomes
- Watch out for thorns!
- Bamboo Jungle
- Bamboo is now generated in Jungles and more densely in the new Bamboo Jungle biome
- New Achievements
- Plethora of Cats - Befriend twenty stray cats (20G)
- Kill the Beast! - Defeat a Ravager (30G)
- Buy Low, Sell High - Trade for the best possible price (50G)
- Disenchanted - Use a Grindstone to get experience from an enchanted item (20G)
- We're being attacked - Trigger a Pillager Raid (20G)
- Sound the Alarm! - Ring the bell with a hostile enemy in the village (20G)
- I've got a bad feeling about this - Kill a Pillager Captain (20G)
- Roaming Skin Choice
- When choosing a skin from a skin pack, the selected skin will now be selected automatically on other Bedrock devices using the same account
- Some skin packs may not be eligible for roaming selection
- Accessibility Features
- Text to Speech can now be enabled to read in-game chat
- UI Screen Reader can be enabled to say the name of interface controls and their current state
- Accessibility features can be enabled in Settings
Changes:
- Note on World Generation: In order to deliver the coolest generated villages possible, some world seeds may have villages generate in different areas than they used to before this update
- A fresh new batch of seeds are now available in the Seed Picker when creating a new world
- Added even more new textures to blocks and items, including stained glass
- Increased the amount of scaffolding that can be placed out from its initial support
- Changes to the way cats spawn in villages:
- Cats now respawn based on number of beds in the village
- The number of cats = 1/4 the number of beds
- Cat total caps at 10 cats per village
- Lecterns now emit a redstone signal when turning pages
- Darkened portions of the game's menus to provide stronger contrast for accessibility
Besides the release of the Village & Pillage update, a new beta has also recently landed for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. Beta 1.12.0.2 was released last week and is the newest beta available. It allows instanced item IDs to be synchronized between clients and servers. Content logging on dedicated Bedrock servers is now supported as well, and for the changelog, read below.
New Features:
- Item instance IDs can now be synchronized between clients and servers
- Added auto complete to command blocks
- Added spawnRadius gamerule
- players can specify in their worlds called spawnRadius. The concept was adapted from how Java Edition implemented it. It allows players to specify a number between 0 and 32 to create an allowed area for spawning to take place. So a spawn radius of 27 is a larger circle than a radius of 12. Players then will spawn in a random location in that radius.
- Enabled content logging on Bedrock Dedicated Server
- Added a delay option to command blocks
- A delay can be added to the command block using the new field. The ticks for this delay are Redstone ticks.
For Map Makers and Add-On Creators:
- New items can be added using Add-Ons
- Mob events can now be enabled and disabled in world templates
- Animations and particles can be added without being linked to entities
- Inventory, armor, and hand containers can be adapted through scripting
- Sound effects can now be triggered by animation events
- Added new executeCommand to the Scripting API
- Added Scripting events for interaction with items, for example:
- Item picked up
- Item dropped
- Carried item changed
- Added One-shot animation support, allowing the ability to execute a single animation on an entity
- Particle emitters can now trigger Scripting Events
- Updated documentation of Actor Events, to document client-side usage of actor events in resource packs
- Add Block components now use JSON schemas
- Created a screen to view content log errors
- The log screen can be opened using Ctrl+H, or by going to Settings→Profile
- Added code to allow static validation scripts to be run locally
- Custom blocks can now be added through Scripting
- This is currently still a 'work in progress' feature, and more functionality will be added in future updates.
- Custom blocks can currently only be added through additional JSON scripting
- Custom blocks can only be placed with slash commands
- Added new Data-Driven Particles:
- Llama Spit
- Large Explosions
- Coloured Flames
- Redstone Dust
- Falling Dust
- Lava
- Enchanting Table
- Conduit
- Added new Data Driven Animations:
- Wolves
- Fang Attack
- Arrows
- Shulker Bullets
- Bows
- Water
- Updated Documentation to include a Breaking Changes section
- Item API V0
- Basic item related events have been exposed to the Scripting API. This includes:
- actor_acquired_item
- actor_carried_item_changed
- actor_dropped_item
- actor_use_item
- actor_equipped_armor
- Inventory API V0
- Basic inventory events have been exposed to the Scripting API. This includes:
- inventory_container
- armor_container
- hand_container (note that the hand container will get you both the main hand and offhand)
- hotbar_container
- Block API V0
- New block events and two new APIs have been included to query for blocks. This includes:
- APIs
- getBlock(Ticking Area, x, y, z)
- getBlock(Ticking Area, PositionObject)
- getBlocks(Ticking Area, x min, y min, z min, x max, y max, z max)
- getBlocks(Ticking Area, Minimum PositionObject, Maximum PositionObject)
- Events
- block_destruction_started
- block_destruction_stopped
- piston_moved_block
- player_destroyed_block
- player_placed_block
- executeCommand API
- Allows the Scripting API to get the result of a slash command
- Event Data API
- Allows Creators to create event data, register and pass it to the event function.
- Updated Demo Packs
The 1.11.0 Village & Pillage update brings some long-awaited features, but of course, the big news is that villages and villagers have been updated to suit specific biomes better. It's also nice to see that the trading system has been refined to make it more clear. The 1.12.0.2 beta may not contain as many noteworthy changes as the Village & Pillage update, but for those daring enough to join in should have a few new server features to play with. So if you're eager to see what has changed in either edition, make sure your Minecraft install is up to date and dive in.
- Source:
- Minecraft
Comments