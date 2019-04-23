Electric vehicles still make up a relatively small portion of cars on the road, and places to refuel them aren't nearly as ubiquitous as gas stations. Google is taking steps to make living an EV lifestyle a little less of a pain, adding new information about charging stations to Google Maps starting this week.
When you search a term like "EV station" or "electric vehicle chargers," Maps will turn up results of exactly that, complete with little EV charger icons. Tapping one will show what types and how many chargers are available at the location.
The new functionality will show Tesla and Chargepoint stations around the world; SemaConnect, EVgo, and Blink chargers in the US; Chargemaster and Pod Point stations in the UK; and Chargefox in Australia and New Zealand. Businesses that have charging stations on their premises will have a section in their listing detailing the chargers, and visitors will be able to rate and review the charging stations like they can any other location on Maps.
This enhanced searchability is rolling out on Android and iOS now, and is coming to desktop over the next few weeks.
Google has announced that starting today, Maps users will be able to see availability of individual charging ports in real time. No more showing up to a full charging station.
