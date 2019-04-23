If you were hoping to set up your Samsung smartwatch with a new phone, you might want to hold off. The login screen for Samsung Accounts in the Galaxy Wearable app is currently broken, preventing Samsung smartwatch owners from backing up/restoring their watch, downloading apps, and more.

When attempting to log into a Samsung Account through the Galaxy Wearable app, the companion application for all of Samsung's recent wearable devices, only a white screen is visible. While you can still set up a device without logging in, you can't backup or restore the watch's settings, download apps, or restore purchased apps/watch faces. The bug only affects non-Samsung devices.

Samsung's Community site, Reddit, Twitter, and other sites are filled with confirmations of the issue. A Samsung representative mentioned that the company is looking into the problem, but there is no fix available yet.

@SamsungSupport Trying to help a friend to get Samsung #Galaxy Wear to work with #samsung fit 2 watch on #LG phone. Installed App and plugin but when we try to download new watchface from #Galaxy store, the Samsung account login screen is white. No place to type, no words.Ideas? — Bill B (@BillJB1) April 21, 2019

@samsungireland I just bought a galaxy watch and cannot sign into my Samsung account I just get a white screen. This is an issue impacting a lot of users with non Samsung phones. I only have 50% functionality on my device because of this. Is there an update coming to fix this? pic.twitter.com/xz0zeQghJM — Christine Walsh (@crisyroo) April 22, 2019

@SamsungUK White screen on login page to Samsung account on mobiles. Cannot add items to Galaxy Watch because of this or use account. Happening to many other users as well. Samsung please rectify this — Andrew Lee (@AndrewLee41) April 22, 2019

Hopefully, Samsung will fix this bug soon. If you have a wearable device already set up, don't reset the watch or switch phones, unless you're okay with losing functionality.