If you were hoping to set up your Samsung smartwatch with a new phone, you might want to hold off. The login screen for Samsung Accounts in the Galaxy Wearable app is currently broken, preventing Samsung smartwatch owners from backing up/restoring their watch, downloading apps, and more.

When attempting to log into a Samsung Account through the Galaxy Wearable app, the companion application for all of Samsung's recent wearable devices, only a white screen is visible. While you can still set up a device without logging in, you can't backup or restore the watch's settings, download apps, or restore purchased apps/watch faces. The bug only affects non-Samsung devices.

Samsung's Community site, Reddit, Twitter, and other sites are filled with confirmations of the issue. A Samsung representative mentioned that the company is looking into the problem, but there is no fix available yet.

Hopefully, Samsung will fix this bug soon. If you have a wearable device already set up, don't reset the watch or switch phones, unless you're okay with losing functionality.

After roughly six days of not working, SamMobile reports that the login screen has been fixed.

Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear)
Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear)
Download QR-Code
Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear)
Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Price: Free
