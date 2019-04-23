

Last year, we brought you word of the Galaxy View 2, the successor to 2015's 18-inch monstrosity of a tablet, the Galaxy View. In a set of leaked renders obtained by SamMobile, we now get a glimpse at this "slimmed-down" sequel.



Going by the renders, the Galaxy View 2 ditches the integrated handle of its predecessor, though it too will have a kickstand — adjustable up to 30 degrees, and with a hole in the center of it, possibly for an easier grip. The screen size is down to 17.5 inches, though the resolution is still unknown (our source had suggested it will retain the Galaxy View's 1080p resolution). The renders show an AT&T logo on the device's back, again corroborating our post.

When it comes to the internals, SamMobile refers to a Geekbench listing for model number SM-T927A, which mentioned an Exynos 7885 SoC and 3GB of RAM, specs similar to last year's mid-range Galaxy A8. Pricing details remain unknown, though I don't think it will be priced too different than the original Galaxy View's $599.

I had laughed at the comically oversized 18-inch Galaxy View, but there were some who genuinely enjoyed this size, calling it the perfect kitchen device. That being said, in a world with Google Home Hubs and Lenovo Smart Displays, I wonder if a full-fledged Android tablet is still the ideal device for this use case.