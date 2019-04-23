SEATTLE--( BUSINESS WIRE )--(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Today, Amazon announced that Key for Garage is available to customers. Key for Garage allows eligible Amazon Prime members to get deliveries in their garage using the Key Smart Garage Kit. Simply select “In-Garage delivery” at check out on Amazon.com to have packages delivered securely and conveniently in your garage. Additionally, customers can check the status of their garage door in the Key by Amazon app and remotely open or close it.

“We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available,” said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. “Today, we are thrilled to open Key by Amazon to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages. With this new option, members can truly unlock the convenience of the Amazon experience.”

Open for Delivery

Key for Garage is made possible by integrating Key by Amazon with Chamberlain Group’s proprietary myQ-connected technology. If you already have a myQ-connected garage door opener, all you need to do is link your Amazon and myQ accounts in the Key by Amazon app and you’re ready to go. Otherwise, you can purchase one of two Key Smart Garage Kits: the myQ Smart Garage Hub—which lets you add connectivity to your existing garage door opener—or a new myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door opener. You can also choose to add an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) to either kit so you can see your garage any time via the livestream or view clips of entries, including deliveries. Additionally, any customer in the U.S. can use Key for Garage to manage access to their garage via the Key by Amazon app.

“A recent survey found 72% of Americans who live in a house or townhome take extra measures to ensure delivery acceptance of their packages, including staying home from work to wait for the package,” said Jeff Meredith, CGI President and Chief Operating Officer. “With Key by Amazon, homeowners no longer have to reorganize their life to receive packages. Key plus myQ smart garage access gives homeowners control over the package delivery process while offering a safe and convenient destination for unattended package delivery.”

For a limited time, customers can purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub for $49.99, a 37.5% discount. Additionally, customers can purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) for $124.99, also a 37.5% discount. Visit amazon.com/keyforgarage to learn more and order the Key Smart Garage Kit that’s right for you.

Open for More Prime Members

Also today, Amazon opened Key by Amazon’s delivery service to millions more Prime members in the U.S. Key by Amazon delivery is now available in 50 total U.S. cities and surrounding areas—the new cities are: Charlotte, NC; Columbus, OH; Fresno, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Omaha, NE; Rochester, NY; Stockton, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; and Wilmington, DE. Click here to check your zip code and get started with Key by Amazon delivery.

About Key by Amazon

Key by Amazon delivers one common benefit that everyone enjoys, the magic of being key-free, by putting security, convenience, and control in the hands of customers. The easy-to-use Key by Amazon app provides secure access solutions for three pillars of support: Key for Home (which includes Key for Garage), Key for Car, and Key for Business. With Key by Amazon, you’re in control with a secure, convenient access solution—let into your home friends and family who arrived a little early, set a schedule for dog sitters and house guests, assign one-time pins to apartment cleaners and maintenance technicians, receive packages from Amazon and so much more—all with one simple, secure app. To learn more, visit amazon.com/key.