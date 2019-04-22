When I think of "smart home," one of the first brands that comes to mind is Nest. Renowned for its smart thermostat, the Google-owned company has ventured out into other product categories. Some haven't done so well, but one of the better ones is the Nest Hello, a doorbell camera. And right now, you can get one for yourself over on Rakuten for $165.74 with a coupon code, down from the usual $229 we see elsewhere.

In our review of the Hello, Ryan praised the video and audio quality, saying that the camera captured excellent footage both at night and during the day. Even performance is a plus, with the visual stream opening quickly. Arguably as important, however, the Hello is compatible with most wired systems, meaning that it should work just fine with your home — we do recommend that you double-check before buying anything, though.

The Rakuten seller, CE Overstock, usually has the Nest Hello for an already attractive $194.99, but with the coupon code SAVE15, you can get yours for $165.74. Just head over to the buy link below, enter SAVE15 at checkout, and enjoy your Nest Hello.