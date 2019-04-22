Samsung is doing a little spring cleaning with its smartphone branding. It has decided to merge the budget-focused Galaxy J series into the mid-range Galaxy A lineup. Specifically, the 'J' lineage is being carried on by the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.

The company announced the change-up in a video on its global YouTube account:

The Galaxy A strategy took a big turn this year: a whopping seven devices have been released since January 1. Two of them launched in China just last week — the Galaxy A40s and the Galaxy A60. With more phones set to fall under the 'A' label, the decommissioning of the Galaxy J series may have gone hand-in-hand.

We should also point out that it's not as if pricing has shot up dramatically with the change-up. An unlocked A50 retails for about $300 in the United States. For perspective, AT&T is selling last year's Galaxy J7 for $270 while the Galaxy A6 at T-Mobile was last marked at $400. With that A50, consumers are getting three rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery — more than what either of the older devices could provide on their own.