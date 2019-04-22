The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first mass-market foldable phone, so there were bound to be problems — but not after just a few days of use. Following reports of Fold review units failing, Samsung has delayed the release to at least May.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Galaxy Fold launch now won't happen until "at least next month." The device was originally intended to be released on April 26th. The report mentions that pressure from the phone's hinge might be damaging the display.

Samsung already postponed the Galaxy Fold's launch in China, with no new dates set for the press events previously scheduled for April 23rd and 24th.