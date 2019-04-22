Why does Google have to break all the little things we like to use? For one, the company still hasn't re-enabled the ability for desktop-based Google users to set reminders — it hasn't even acknowledged the problem up to this point. And now, the mobile weather applet is on the fritz with the latest version of the Google app.

Specifically, we're talking about Google v9.72 — this may have something to do with the new Knowledge Graph designs that launched last week. Whether you tap on the weather information on the home screen widget or looking up "weather" on the search bar or hitting on the weather bar within the Google app, you should now see a new and improved graph with the cute froggy that has adorned the fullscreen Google weather applet.

But when trying to access the "Tomorrow" or "10 Days" forecasts, instead of launching into the appropriate page on the applet which it is supposed to do, nothing happens.

Tapping on a button that is supposed to lead to the "Today" page of the applet, which would give you humidity and wind predictions, also does not work. The hour-by-hour forecast chart, though, can be browsed and users can also tap the weather.com and feedback links below — the latter link seems like a good idea right now.

We installed Google v9.61 (which you can get at APK Mirror, just remember to uninstall updates to the app before you sideload) to see if the applet worked as it should. It did.

At the moment, we don't know if Google will reinstate or replace the applet. But if you absolutely need a long-range forecast right from Google, your best bet for now is to search for "weather" on Chrome or another browser.