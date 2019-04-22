Today is another day for phone deals. Right now, you can pick up a Sony Xperia XZ2 from either Amazon or Best for $449.99, a savings of $50. That's a really decent price for a Snapdragon 845 device.

Besides last year's top-end SoC, the XZ2 features 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a microSD slot, a 19MP rear camera that can capture slow-mo video at 960fps, and a 5.7" 18:9 1080p HDR display.

Only the Liquid Black model is on sale for the $449.99, but the pink version is a tad more on Amazon at $467.58, if you'd rather have a more interesting color option. Best Buy, meanwhile, is offering the silver for $474.99, if you'd rather have a phone that isn't black or pink. Sadly, the green isn't on sale at either retailer.