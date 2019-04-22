The Google Home Hub goes on sale very often, usually dropping a few dollars each time. If you've been waiting to buy one, it's currently available from the Rakuten Shop for just $73.95 — a reduction of $76 from the original MSRP.

The Home Hub is essentially a Google Home speaker with a 7-inch screen. It can do all the things that the Google Home can do, including play news briefings, stream music, control smart home devices, and more. The screen adds a bit of extra functionality, like showing your calendar, playing video news briefings, seeing someone's face on Duo calls (though the Hub doesn't have a camera of its own), and more. You can read our full review here.

You can buy the Home Hub from the link below, and make sure to enter code SAVE15 at checkout to get the full discount. That code will stop working at midnight PST on April 23rd, and a free Rakuten account is required to purchase.