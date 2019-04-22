If you were hoping to set up your Samsung smartwatch with a new phone, you might want to hold off. The login screen for Samsung Accounts in the Galaxy Wearable app is currently broken, preventing Samsung smartwatch owners from backing up/restoring their watch, downloading apps, and more.

When attempting to log into a Samsung Account through the Galaxy Wearable app, the companion application for all of Samsung's recent wearable devices, only a white screen is visible. While you can still set up a device without logging in, you can't backup or restore the watch's settings, download apps, or restore purchased apps/watch faces. The bug only affects non-Samsung devices.

Samsung's Community site, Reddit, Twitter, and other sites are filled with confirmations of the issue. A Samsung representative mentioned that the company is looking into the problem, but there is no fix available yet.

Hopefully, Samsung will fix this bug soon. If you have a wearable device already set up, don't reset the watch or switch phones, unless you're okay with losing functionality.

