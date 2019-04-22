We're nearing the end of April already, if you can believe it. And since it's Monday, I have a new list of app sales for you all, which includes some notable goodies like the Sleep as Android Unlock app and Bridge Constructor: Portal.

I've noticed a common trend among the comments lately regarding the frequency with which some of these apps and/or developers appear. While I have no control over that, I'm willing to try something out to help with this over-saturation. For the next couple of weeks, I plan to only feature apps once a month or once every two weeks, depending.

This means that if, for example, Laserbreak appeared in today's list, it'd be on a "cooldown" for two weeks to a month before it'd appear in one of these roundups again. Same goes for the usual culprits. I'm curious to hear what you all think of this idea, so be sure to let me know in the comments.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Life Quotes and Sayings $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. HackerWeb - Hacker News client $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. THINGO (no ads) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Dualshot Roguelike PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Monsterville $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. 2048 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. the Light $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Hell Clicker PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Infinity Dungeon VIP: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. RFS - Real Flight Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Argentina Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Belgium Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Egypt Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. France Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Germany Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Bicycle Maintenance Guide for Android $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. WiFi Analyzer Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Sleep as Android Unlock $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Mathematics Course for Exams $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Talking Clock & Timer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. German English Dictionary PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Super8Pro (NES Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. PC Architect Advanced (PC building simulator) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. The Shaft (gold) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. ILLEGAL SPEED RACING $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  21. Penarium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  23. Sheltered $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  24. The Dead Town: Walking Zombies $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  26. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 3 days
  27. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  28. Worms 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  29. Worms 4 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  30. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  31. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  32. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. Words All Around PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  34. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. Death Point $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  37. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Math Games PRO - 14 in 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $2.89; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Marsus: Survival on Mars $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. CandyCons Unwrapped - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. PIXEL ONE UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS11 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Apricity - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days