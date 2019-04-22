Article Contents
We're nearing the end of April already, if you can believe it. And since it's Monday, I have a new list of app sales for you all, which includes some notable goodies like the Sleep as Android Unlock app and Bridge Constructor: Portal.
I've noticed a common trend among the comments lately regarding the frequency with which some of these apps and/or developers appear. While I have no control over that, I'm willing to try something out to help with this over-saturation. For the next couple of weeks, I plan to only feature apps once a month or once every two weeks, depending.
This means that if, for example, Laserbreak appeared in today's list, it'd be on a "cooldown" for two weeks to a month before it'd appear in one of these roundups again. Same goes for the usual culprits. I'm curious to hear what you all think of this idea, so be sure to let me know in the comments.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Life Quotes and Sayings $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- HackerWeb - Hacker News client $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- THINGO (no ads) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Dualshot Roguelike PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monsterville $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2048 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- the Light $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hell Clicker PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RFS - Real Flight Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Argentina Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Belgium Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Egypt Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- France Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Germany Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Bicycle Maintenance Guide for Android $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mathematics Course for Exams $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Talking Clock & Timer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- German English Dictionary PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NES Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- PC Architect Advanced (PC building simulator) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- The Shaft (gold) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ILLEGAL SPEED RACING $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sheltered $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Dead Town: Walking Zombies $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 3 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Worms 4 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Words All Around PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Point $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Games PRO - 14 in 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $2.89; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marsus: Survival on Mars $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CandyCons Unwrapped - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PIXEL ONE UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS11 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Apricity - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
