I've noticed a common trend among the comments lately regarding the frequency with which some of these apps and/or developers appear. While I have no control over that, I'm willing to try something out to help with this over-saturation. For the next couple of weeks, I plan to only feature apps once a month or once every two weeks, depending.

This means that if, for example, Laserbreak appeared in today's list, it'd be on a "cooldown" for two weeks to a month before it'd appear in one of these roundups again. Same goes for the usual culprits. I'm curious to hear what you all think of this idea, so be sure to let me know in the comments.