It seems like Amazon is trying to clear out stock, because the Moto G6 is on sale yet again. Both Prime Exclusive variants are on very good sales — you can grab a 32GB/3GB for just $139.99 or a 64GB/4GB variant for $159.99.

I feel like a broken record sometimes, especially when it comes to talking about the Moto G6. So in the interest of brevity, here's the link to the review. And here's my usual spiel: the Moto G6 isn't a powerhouse by any means, but it's got enough strength to do all of the basics and do them well. It has serviceable cameras, a decent 1080p display, a 3,000mAh battery, and so on.

Remember, these are the Prime Exclusive versions, so you'll have all of the Amazon apps pre-installed. For some of you, that's not that big of a deal since you likely do that when you get a new phone anyway. Both buy links will be below, though I think the extra $20 for another 1GB of RAM and double the storage is worth it.