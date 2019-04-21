Smart speakers are great for answering basic questions, like "what's the weather tomorrow" or "what's the population of Brazil" (it's 209.3 million, in case you were wondering). However, since the answers to many of these questions come from Google's ability to scrape the content of webpages, they can sometimes be inaccurate or purposely manipulated. Answers to questions about the UK government should now be fairly accurate, as the country has added "more than 12,000 pieces of information" to both Google Assistant and Alexa.

The United Kingdom's Government Digital Service has been working for the past six months on a trial project to "allow people to access information from GOV.UK without having to touch a computer keyboard." Some questions that can now be answered include, "how do I apply for a passport," "when is the next bank holiday," and "what is the national minimum wage."

The group is still adding more information to Assistant and Alexa, and is looking into ways to renew car taxes and perform other simple tasks through smart speakers. Unfortunately, your Google Home still doesn't know when the United Kingdom will leave the EU.