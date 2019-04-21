Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic sci-fi noir point-and-click adventure game, a traditional puzzle adventure that covers some difficult topics, and a Metal Slug-themed idle clicker. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.



Games

Whispers of a Machine

Android Police coverage: Whispers of a Machine is a fantastic sci-fi noir point-and-click adventure game out now on Android

Whispers of a Machine is a brand-new point and click adventure game with a sci-fi nordic theme. You'll take on the role of an augmented special agent tasked with investigating a string of murders. Since all of this takes place in the future, you'll be able to take advantage of augmentations that will help you along your journey. What's cool about this setup is that you'll be able to choose your type of playstyle through the mods you equip.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Agatha Knife

Android Police coverage: Agatha Knife is a dark-humor puzzle adventure that tackles difficult subjects

Agatha Knife is another point-and-click adventure game that was released this week on the Play Store, and it doesn't stray too far from the genre's norms. This means the puzzles can be on the easier side and that the gameplay can be pretty linear, though the real star of the show is the quirky story that tackles difficult subjects through the eyes of a seven-year-old.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Metal Slug Infinity : Idle Game

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Metal Slug Infinity is a new idle RPG from ekkorr, and it's available for pre-registration

Despite what you would first think, Metal Slug Infinity is not a sidescrolling shoot 'em up. Sure it may look the part, but it's actually an idle game where you watch the majority of the action unfold on the screen instead of taking part in it. Sure, you get to tap a few buttons every now and then to upgrade your troops as they go about their killing ways, which I guess can be fun for those that enjoy idle games, but if you're looking for something closer to the original run and gun series, this isn't it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Star Nomad Elite (Oreo+)

Star Nomad Elite serves as a re-release of an older game for newer devices. The entire game has been updated to support high-res displays, but sadly this new version proved to be incompatible with the last, which is why there is a new listing. The dev has even gone out of their way to provide those that paid for the original game an easy way to gain access to this new premium release, which is appreciated.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Evil Dead: Extended Nightmare

Evil Dead: Extended Nightmare is a premium re-release of the free-to-play Evil Dead: Endless Nightmare. One of the major complaints about the free version was that it was difficult to advance without spending money, but now that the game exists as a premium release, this is no longer a problem. New missions have been added, as well as more weapons and environments. The gameplay resembles that of the Into the Dead series, where you run and gun through each stage in an effort to stay alive.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

BANG! The Card Game

BANG! The Card Game is a new digital adaptation from Asmodee Digital. The game was designed to recreate an old-fashioned shootout in a Spaghetti Western, and so there will be multiple jobs to take on that range from playing the role of a sheriff to playing the part of a deputy, outlaw, or renegade. Each position has its own victory condition, and much like the party game Werewolf, you'll have to keep your role secret until the very end, well, that is unless you're playing the Sheriff.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

The Phantom Fable

The Phantom Fable is a new Cartoon Network release that stars Steven Universe characters. You get to assemble a team, and each character will have their own special moves that can be pulled off by drawing shapes and lines on the screen. This is how you will attack your foes when you are in a battle, though much of the game also revolves around solving puzzles, which means there's a solid mix of content to work your way through.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Robert Rodriguez’s THE LIMIT for Android

Robert Rodriguez’s THE LIMIT for Android isn't quite a game, but it's not quite a movie either. It's an "experience," like most virtual reality products that offer short play times and little content. This app provides a 20-minute live-action VR film that stars Michelle Rodriguez and Norman Reedus. You can choose to watch the movie in VR, but you can also watch on any regular Android device. The big draw is that the film offers a wider than 180-degree viewing experience that should ideally "bridge the gap between large-format movies and 360-degree video." While that claim remains to be proven, it is an interesting concept.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+)

Star Nomad 2 is another updated release from Halfgeek. Just like the previous relisting from this dev, this new build supports modern Android devices, thanks to its updated graphics and engine. So if you were a fan of the original Star Nomad 2 from Halfgeek and were wishing it would run on newer devices, make sure to pick up this new release.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Nomads of the Fallen Star

The release of Nomads of the Fallen Star appears to be the reason why the re-releases of Star Nomad Elite and Star Nomad 2 also landed on the Play Store this week. Unlike the space-sandbox games that came before it, Nomads of the Fallen Star is a different beast thanks to its strategic RPG gameplay.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth is a companion app for the Journeys in Middle-earth board game from Fantasy Flight Games. The physical board game offers a fully-cooperative game for one to five players, and during each match, players must band together to battle powerful enemies. These encounters are set up by this companion app, which will dictate the rules of each fight while also keeping track of your party’s inventory and skills.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Arena of Evolution: Chess Heroes

Arena of Evolution: Chess Heroes apes the gameplay found in the popular custom map and game mode Dota Auto Chess. Since Dota Auto Chess has found its popularity on PC, it makes sense that mobile devs would be scrambling to copy the winning formula. Arena of Evolution is one such game, so if you've been looking for a way to play Dota Auto Chess on mobile, why not settle for this generic rip-off.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Aldarix the Battlemage

Aldarix the Battlemage is a brand-new roguelike that at first may not look like much thanks to its simple pixel-based graphics. Don't let its design fool you, as this is a puzzle roguelike where you have to defeat your enemies through careful planning and positioning to ensure that your magic attacks inflict the proper amount of damage for success.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

The VideoKid

The VideoKid is a fun throwback to the arcade game Paperboy, but instead of flinging newspapers at your customers you're tasked with throwing video cassettes. There's a pleasant '80s vibe to the whole thing, and the old-school gameplay design should surely appeal to any gamer that grew up in the '80s playing similar titles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Ailment

Ailment is described as a pixel-art roguelike action game, which is fitting. It contains a futuristic sci-fi theme where the protagonist returns from a dangerous mission to discover his crew has turned against him. It'll be your job to uncover the truth of what has gone wrong, all while you spend the majority of your time blasting enemies in the face with an almost unlimited amount of weapons.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

Doors & Rooms: Escape games

Doors & Rooms is a new escape the room game from Gameday Inc. Just like the majority of titles in this genre, you'll spend your time solving puzzles and brainteasers in order to escape the confines of the game. Some items can be combined, and you can even dismantle a few to create new combinations, which is the key to success in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $16.99

Cat Condo 2

Cat Condo 2 takes the tried and true gameplay of releases like 2048 and Threes! and stuffs it into an adorable skin filled with cute felines. You'll have to combine similar cats to create new cats, and the more cats you create, the more your scratching post tower will grow. The primary purpose of this release is to collect as many cats as possible, which doesn't differ all that much from the many successful Kawaii-themed casual cat games on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Fireballz: Lava Labyrinth

InfinityGames.io is a developer with a consistent track record when it comes to fun and challenging puzzlers, and Fireballz: Lava Labyrinth is another release that upholds the dev's standards. Your job is to connect the dots in each stage with your fireball, but every time your fireball moves, so too does an iceball, and if that iceball touches your fireball, it's game over. There are no timers, so you are free to play at your own pace, and the music can be quite relaxing, which is why this is such a fun puzzler to play when you want to wind down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout is a level-based golfing game that uses a slingshot mechanic as its primary control method. Just pull back on the ball and keep an eye on your travel line, and if everything looks good, take your finger off the screen as watch as your ball flies through the air. This isn't the first golf game to use this mechanic, though there is no doubt it feels very fulfilling. Sadly not everything is unicorns and rainbows, as this is a free-to-play release, which means you'll have to put up with things like a card-collection mechanic and numerous IAPs. Still, this can be a fun game, just make sure you know what to expect before you jump in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena

Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena is an amusing 2D side-view PvP multiplayer shooter. The ragdoll physics make for plenty of laughs as you run and gun around the stage in an effort to take out all of your competition. Oh, and if you're worried about jumping into a fight without having played the game before, don't worry, there's a training mode where you can challenge bots.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Block Shooter!

Block Shooter mixes the gameplay of a SHMUP with the classic block-breaking action of Breakout. As you fly through the skies, you'll have to contend with numerous blocks, and as you progress these blocks will increasingly become more difficult to destroy. Much like an endless runner, it will be your job to see exactly how far you can fly before you die.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

Fantasy Stars: Battle Arena

Fantasy Stars is the latest battle arena game to land on Android. It plays similarly to Clash Royale, though of course the user base is much much smaller. You can choose to play 1v1 or 2v2 matches, and you better believe there will be tons of cards to collect and better customize your team as you make your way up the global leaderboard.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Conquest of Empire

Many of Snail Games' titles are either MMORPGs or action RPGs, so the release of the strategy game Conquest of Empire is a bit out of the norm for the company. It's a strategic war game where you get to rewrite history by starting your very own empire. This entails rallying forty-eight historical war heroes, choosing your troop formation from fifty different units, and deciding whether it's best to cooperate with your allies or take them down when they are weak.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Reign of Amira™: Arena

Reign of Amira: Arena continues the adventure of Amira, but this time around she'll be fighting through waves of enemies as the difficulty slowly progresses. You'll even run into a few boss fights, which should keep things interesting. As you defeat these enemies, you'll earn coins, and then you can use those coins to purchase better equipment, which should then allow you to take on even more enemies.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

TANK BATTLEGROUNDS

Tank Battlegrounds is a battle royale game where you get to blast your foes with tanks. There's plenty of different tanks to collect and equip, and you can even test-drive these vehicles before you purchase, which is a nice touch. Like most battle royale games, you can expect seasons, leaderboards, and plenty of loot boxes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $104.99

Merge Racers: Idle Car Empire + Racing Game

Merge Racers is an idle racing game that contains a car-merging mechanic where you can combine two similar cars to create something even better. By dragging these cars onto the track, they will start to earn you money. The more cars you combine, the more money you can earn. Then you can use that money to buy more cars, and repeat the process until you grow bored.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $104.99

