On any given day, there are at least a dozen variations of the Play Store interface showing up for users across the world. Even on the same device, with the same account, and without any update, the Store might flip from one look to the other in a few seconds without warning. Most recently, simultaneous downloads showed up, but today we're talking about a more minor change, but one that's neat nonetheless: a more reachable wishlist button.

Before the all-white layout for app listings began rolling out, you may recall the wishlist icon showed up next to the app's title. It was thus easy to save an app or game for later, either because it may still be buggy or because you don't need it right away. With the colorless white app listing UI, the wishlist icon was taken off the main page and moved under the overflow menu on the top right.

In this new test, you can see the icon has graduated back again to the app listing page. It sits in the title bar, between the overflow menu and search icon. I find the look a little awkward, since the top bar feels like a separate element from the rest of the app page, but anything that saves me clicks is welcome.

Left: App listing pre-white UI. Middle: White UI, Wishlist in overflow. Right: New, Wishlist in title bar.

This is a server-side change, like most everything in the Play Store design nowadays, and it doesn't seem to be widespread. So if you like using the wishlist feature of the Play Store, you may need to wait a bit more before you can access it again with this easy one tap.