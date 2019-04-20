With OnePlus, it's easy to get caught up in the Open Beta program, since that's where new features drop first. But in all that excitement and hype, it seems that the stable branch is often left to languish, which some people are quick to point out. Starting today, however, both the OnePlus 6 and 6T are set to receive a new OTA update to OxygenOS 9.0.13, complete with a very modest and small changelog.
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.3
- General bug fixes and system improvements
- Community
- Introducing feedback tool for reporting bugs and submitting feature requests
Yep, that's it. According to the downloads page, the last OxygenOS version for the OP6 was 9.0.4 from February 18 and 9.0.12 from February 21 for the 6T. Granted, the last few Open Betas haven't been all that exciting in terms of new features and it's very likely that the "General bug fixes and system improvements" mentioned for this update reflect the advancements made from the beta program.
Seeing the March security patch when we're halfway through April is a bit odd, but you can let OnePlus know your thoughts on all of this – and what you'd like to see in future OxygenOS versions – with the new feedback tool. With any project like this, community feedback is important, so if you have an idea or run across an issue, it's in your best interest to let OnePlus know.
As usual, this OTA will roll out incrementally over the coming days. Downloads for manual installation were not available at time of writing, but we'll update if they appear. Otherwise, just be looking for that system upgrade notification.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments