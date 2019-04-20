Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a social podcast app, a self-driving car service app, and a tie-in release that will help you set up the newest Harmony remote. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Swoot – Podcasts with friends :)

Android Police coverage: Swoot is a podcast app from the makers of HipChat to hear what all your friends are listening to

Two of the co-founders of HipChat have created a podcast app called Swoot. It's a social app designed to encourage podcast discovery by sharing your favorite shows with your friends and acquaintances. You can sign in with your Facebook or Twitter account, which should make it easy to find people you know who are also using the app. The only downside is that you can't currently turn off your public history, though an update is on the way that will address this issue.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Waymo

Android Police coverage: Waymo app comes to the Play Store, but you probably still can't use it

Waymo started out as Google's self-driving car project, but it has since expanded to real-world use, but only in the Metro Phoenix area of Arizona. While I'm sure the service will expand to new markets in time, if you'd like to test it out to see how far Google's tech has come, you're going to have to make your way to Phoenix.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Download Navi - Download Manager

It can be tough to find a quality download manager on the Play Store. Often these kinds of apps are filled with questionable advertising, which is why I'm happy to highlight Download Navi. Not only is it a download manager that's completely free to use, but it doesn't contain any ads, and it's open-source, which means you can easily check the code for any questionable behavior as well as contribute to the project.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Splash and Bubbles for Parents

Splash and Bubbles for Parents is an educational app that provides its users with conversation starters through its videos and activities. This particular release revolves around information to do with the ocean. There's an Ocean Guide that contains fun facts and real photos of ocean animals, plus there's a bunch of hands-on activities that should encourage learning and discovery in the real world.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Inside Verizon

Inside Verizon is a news app that covers everything to do with Verizon. So if you'd like to keep up to date with the current spin Verizon feels is appropriate for a news feed that covers information about its own products and services, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wings for Life World Run Moments

Wings for Life World Run Moments is a new app from Red Bull that ties into the Wings for Life charity that operates as an international not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation. Primarily, you can use this app to share photos of you and your friends when you take part in the Wings for Life World Run. You can even run in the race from anywhere in the world if you chose to use the Wings for Life World Run app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pixtica

Pixtica is a new and robust camera and camcorder app. It offers a plethora of features, such as a manual control mode, live filters, exposure control, gif recorder, panorama, hyperlapse, slow motion, tiny planet, RAW, gallery, a photo editor, and QR scanner. It does it all, though a subscription is required. One month will cost $1.25, six months is $2.50, and one year will run you $3.99. While I'm not a fan of subscription apps whatsoever, at least these prices aren't that bad.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.25 - $3.99

Peloton Digital

If you're not into expensive workout plans and equipment, you may not have heard of Peloton, but it's essentially a service that offers live studio classes for all manner of workouts, not to mention a super expensive exercise bike and accessories. Peloton Digital is an app that ties into this service, which is where you'll find fifteen different live-streamable classes every single day. Just be prepared to pay through the nose, as access will cost you at least $19.49 a month, though there is a free 14-day trial period for those that would like to check it out without going out of pocket.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $19.49 a piece

unrd

If you're looking for an off-the-wall experience, you may want to check out unrd. It's a release that offers interactive stories told through the app's imaginary access to a fictional character’s phone. Basically, this app mimics a phone's interface to then relay a story through texts, videos, photos, and voice notes. There are many different types of stories to experience, which means there should be something for everyone.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $42.99

Montessori Preschool

Montessori Preschool is an educational app for children that offers a litany subjects, including phonics, numbers, colors, shapes, nursery rhymes, and even coding, though that last one sounds a little optimistic. The app offers a comprehensive Montessori method of education that's fitting for three to seven-year-olds, and primarily it works through the action of doing, which is how I would imagine most people learn the things they know.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $59.99

Drivetime

Okay, call me crazy, but I'm not sure how great of a release Drivetime is. It's an app designed to function as a quiz to be played when driving. Since it's a trivia game, you can play through voice commands, which means it's a hands-free app, though I have to wonder if adding more distraction to the process of driving a 1.5-ton hunk of metal and plastic is such a great idea.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Harmony Express

Android Police coverage: Harmony Express is a $250 minimal universal remote with built-in Alexa

Harmony has essentially capitalized the high-end remote market, and in a day and age where people own multiple devices that are hooked up to a TV, it makes sense that they would want one remote to control them all. The Harmony Express app is a new release for Harmony's latest remote, and it supports Amazon Alexa, which means you can set up the remote with voice commands, which is pretty nifty.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Quick measure

Android Police coverage: Samsung releases AR-based Quick Measure app that only works with the Galaxy S10 5G

Quick measure is a new augmented reality app from Samsung that appears to be available for the Galaxy S10 5G, since that's the only Samsung model that contains a ToF Camera. Through the magic of AR, you can use this app to measure objects by simply pointing your camera at them.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LINE Official Account

LINE Official Account is a communication app that will allow you to converse with your business clients via broadcast messages, chat, and Timeline posts. Of course, all of this hinges on your business using LINE Corporation services, so unless you are already aware of what services your company uses, or you are paying for your own account, you probably won't have to use this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Intune is another app that hinges on your business using its services. In order to get going, your organization apparently has to subscribe to Microsoft Intune, and your organization's IT support must set up your account. Otherwise, you can ignore this listing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

