The BlackBerry Key2 came out last year, giving hardware keyboard stalwarts something to get excited about. The phone is getting a bit long in the tooth, but now there's a very slightly upgraded version. That's not really the important part, though. What's important is that it's red. It looks pretty nice.

The Blackberry Key2 Red Edition sports 128GB of storage twice as much the last one. There's still a microSD card slot, too. The rest of the specs are the same with a Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM, and a 4.5-inch 1080p display. It is, unfortunately, still running Android 8.1 Oreo.

This phone has a dark red finish on the sides and front but the same black rubberized back as the old Key2. The Red Edition launched in China last month, but now it's available in the US at Amazon and Best Buy. You'll pay a slight premium over the existing Key2, which is already spendy. The red Key2 can be yours for $699.99.