If you've bought any Chromebook in recent times, you've probably redeemed your 100GB Drive storage perk, but Google offers more freebies from time to time, and it's a shame not to pick them up.
Head over to google.com/chromebook/offers and you should see the offers available in your region. The best ones appear to be limited to the US, as always. Currently, US users can get three Android apps for free, all geared toward note-taking and drawing: Noteshelf ($9.99), INKredible Pro ($7.99), and Concepts' Essentials IAP ($9.99). The apps should work both on your Chromebook and Android devices, so that's like a bonus perk.
Plus, there doesn't seem to be a limit on when you bought your Chromebook to be able to redeem the freebie, so older devices should qualify too, technically.
Whether you're a creative type, a college student, or you need a note-taking app for your job or life, this seems like a good way to get a few options for free. I've tested INKredible on my Android tablet and was impressed by all the features and functions, so I'd definitely recommend you check that out. The others seem good too.
There's a caveat
Even though the offers page doesn't mention any time limit for how old a device can be to benefit, the Chromebook Support page does say, "You must redeem your offers within 180 days after the first account was added to your Chromebook. If you don’t claim the offers within this time limit, they expire."
This should explain why many of us couldn't redeem the offers, as our computers are probably older than six months. If you have a new device and you can't redeem these freebies, please let us know, so we can reach out to Google and check if there's an issue on their side.
Seems to be working again
When we posted this article, redeeming any app offer wasn't working for anyone, regardless of their country or the recency of their Chromebook purchase. Google has recently updated the Chromebook offers page and seems to have fixed the issue.
The new one only has the Google Drive and Noteshelf app offers in the US (for now), but redeeming the latter does works. One tipster confirmed that the code applied properly for him on the Play Store, and we were able to independently verify that as well. Keep in mind though that it's better to redeem using the Play Store app on your Chromebook and not the website, as the latter loops indefinitely between login and redeem pages when trying to apply a code. Thanks Ananya Gupta.
- Source:
- Chromebook Offers
Comments