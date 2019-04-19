



If you've bought any Chromebook in recent times, you've probably redeemed your 100GB Drive storage perk, but Google offers more freebies from time to time, and it's a shame not to pick them up.

Head over to google.com/chromebook/offers and you should see the offers available in your region. The best ones appear to be limited to the US, as always. Currently, US users can get three Android apps for free, all geared toward note-taking and drawing: Noteshelf ($9.99), INKredible Pro ($7.99), and Concepts' Essentials IAP ($9.99). The apps should work both on your Chromebook and Android devices, so that's like a bonus perk. Plus, there doesn't seem to be a limit on when you bought your Chromebook to be able to redeem the freebie, so older devices should qualify too, technically.

Whether you're a creative type, a college student, or you need a note-taking app for your job or life, this seems like a good way to get a few options for free. I've tested INKredible on my Android tablet and was impressed by all the features and functions, so I'd definitely recommend you check that out. The others seem good too.