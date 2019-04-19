Marshall makes some really cool, retro-styled speakers. Their designs hearken to the company's guitar amps, with vinyl coatings, rubber feet, and tactile knobs for adjusting volume, treble, and bass. The Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker is normally $299, but it's currently $258 at Amazon.

The speaker has Bluetooth 5.0, aptX support, and it's IPX2 rated, so it's safe to use near a pool (just don't drop it in). Marshall claims it can pump tunes for 20 hours on a charge, and 20 minutes on a charger will get you about two hours of playback. Reviewers absolutely love the thing: it's sitting at 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with 88 percent of customers awarding it a perfect score.

The Kilburn II has been on sale for a few bucks less a couple of times in the past, but this is the cheapest it's been on Amazon in months. If you're looking for a unique, powerful speaker you can enjoy at home or on the go, this might be the one for you. Hit the link below to check it out.