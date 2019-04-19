What would you do upon getting your hands on the Huawei P30 Pro, one of the year's hottest smartphones? If you're Zack from JerryRigEverything, you'd celebrate by bending, scratching, and burning the device — all in the name of science.

Zack has with him the Breathing Crystal variant of the P30 Pro, a color he likens to 'unicorn sneeze,' amongst other things. The phone passes his bend test with barely a flex thanks to its curved glass — the P20 Pro didn't perform as well last year.

When it comes to scratching the device, the front glass didn't show scratch marks until reaching an intensity of level six, which is on par with other flagships. Zack even made it a point to scratch the glass over the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and it didn't seem to affect functionality in any way, which is good news.



The video is worth a watch, and I can't wait to see the insides of the P30 Pro in the teardown video that will presumably follow in the next few days. If you're still in the mood for some smartphone innards, here's a teardown of the Galaxy Fold you can check out.