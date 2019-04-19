Chrome OS devices come in all shapes and sizes, and HP has entered the growing very-large segment with the announcement of its new Chromebook 15. The 15.6-inch behemoth has enough real estate to accommodate a number pad in its keyboard, and it starts at $449.

Specs Display 15.6" 1080p IPS touchscreen CPU Intel Pentium Gold 4417U RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Keyboard Full-size with number pad, backlit Price Starting at $449

The 15 is HP's first 15-inch Chromebook. The base model comes with an Intel Pentium Gold CPU, although it'll be upgradeable all the way to a Core i5 processor. You'll be able to get it in either the Mineral Silver color pictured above, or a Cloud Blue finish. While the device is a traditional laptop — not a two-in-one or a convertible — its large 1080p screen is touch-enabled.

HP hasn't announced availability yet; the Chromebook 15 is listed as "coming soon" on the manufacturer's website.