You can never have too many chargers, but the ones you get should be versatile. Take, for example, the Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo. Its name is a mouthful, but it's got a 30-watt USB-C port and a 12-watt USB-A port to cover all your charging bases — and this weekend, you can pick one up at a discount with our exclusive coupon.

Thirty watts is enough to juice up most mobile devices like phones, tablets, and some laptops — although it's not enough to keep a MacBook Pro under a heavy workload afloat. The 12-watt USB-A port, meanwhile, is great for charging overnight.

The Speed+ Duo normally sells for $25.99 at Amazon, but you can knock $5.20 off if you enter coupon code ANPOL262 at checkout, bringing the price down to $20.79. For comparison, Google's single-port 18-watt charger is $35, and the 30-watt brick Apple sells for use with its MacBook Air laptops is $49.

The coupon code is good right now through the weekend — it expires April 22. Hit the link below to pick one up.