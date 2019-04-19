Given that AP is a US-based site, we don't often post about deals for other countries. However, the Google Store is offering some interesting deals for Easter in some European countries. The headline here is €250 off of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, though there are also some deals on Home/Chromecast products.

Without further ado, here are the sales organized by country:

Unfortunately, Germany is the only country that gets the full €250 off the Pixel 3, though France isn't far behind with its €225 discount. The UK's £150 discount isn't bad, either. No other European countries have offers on anything noteworthy, so those of you who don't live in these four countries are out of luck.