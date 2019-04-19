It's been around eight months since Google started to test a Material theme update in its Opinion Rewards app, and we haven't seen much since then. However, the app has just received an update that enables a fresher Material theme for all, and we have the APK ready for you to download.

Left: Old. Right: New.

Take one glance at the screenshots above, and it's pretty easy to see just how different the new UI is. Google has updated Opinion Rewards to look like all of its other apps with an all-white look and its Product Sans font. It does look like someone forgot to capitalize the "store" in "Play Store" for the shortcut button next to the balance.

Left: Old. Right: New.

The "Reward history" page is more of the same, trading the blue up top and the black navigation bar down below for pure white. There's also no hamburger menu in this tab anymore, only a back arrow that'll take you back to the main page.

This version doesn't seem to be live on the Play Store for everyone yet, but luckily, we've got this latest Opinion Rewards APK over at APK Mirror ready for download. Now, if only the app would send me any surveys at all...