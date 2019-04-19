We've come to the end of another week, so here's a final list of app sales for you. Keeping it short today.

Free

Apps

  1. Mathex Scientific Calculator $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Cymetry: Learn High-school Mathematics $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Decoy PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Demong Hunter 3 - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Overdrive Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Timologic: Hidden Patterns $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. DOS Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Text Editor Pro $21.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Home Budget Manager With Sync $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. myFrequency - Vibration Analysis $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Peakview $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Quit Smoking Tracker GOLD - stop smoking app $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dungeon Maker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Football Manager 2019 Mobile $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Sago Mini Big City $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Daedalus $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Demon King $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. God's Orbits - Gravity Puzzles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.87 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. ALONE IN SPACE: ESCAPE $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dungeon Princess $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Robot Wars $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] Linear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days