We've come to the end of another week, so here's a final list of app sales for you. Keeping it short today.
Free
Apps
- Mathex Scientific Calculator $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cymetry: Learn High-school Mathematics $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Decoy PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demong Hunter 3 - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Overdrive Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timologic: Hidden Patterns $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- DOS Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Text Editor Pro $21.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Budget Manager With Sync $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- myFrequency - Vibration Analysis $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peakview $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quit Smoking Tracker GOLD - stop smoking app $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon Maker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Football Manager 2019 Mobile $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sago Mini Big City $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon King $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- God's Orbits - Gravity Puzzles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.87 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ALONE IN SPACE: ESCAPE $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Princess $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Robot Wars $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Linear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
