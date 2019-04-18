If you are looking for a portable and convenient power station with a focus on eco-friendliness, then look no further than the Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station. American Honda Motor has hand-selected Jackery to ensure a best‐in‐class consumer offering of outdoor portable power, which means you can expect hours of battery life for all your devices when taking advantage of the 292 watt-hours of energy storage inside of the Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station.

The Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station allows on-the-go power to be accessible for just about everyone thanks to its compact size and convenient carrying handle. It features a powerful lithium battery with 292 watt-hour energy storage, which should be able to charge a laptop up to four times and a mobile phone up to seventeen times. You will find a single AC port on the front along with two USB ports and a 12V input, plus there's a port that supports an optional solar panel. So no matter how you slice it, the Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station offers absolute versatility for any outdoor lifestyle.

The Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station retails for $349.99, so if you'd like to snag one today for your next outdoor adventure, you can do so from Jackery's Amazon listing. Besides the Honda by Jackery 290 Portable Power Station, Jackery offers two more Honda by Jackery Portable Power Station models on the official Jackery website.

Purchase here: Jackery 290 Portable Power Station

