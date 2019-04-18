Whispers of a Machine is a point-and-click adventure game that contains genre-fitting pixel-based graphics, over 4,000 lines of voiced dialog, and an enthralling sci-fi noir story. You'll play the part of a cybernetically enhanced special agent tasked with investigating a string of murders that are tied to a group of fanatics committed to creating an AI superintelligence in a world where the technology is outlawed. It'll be up to you to investigate and resolve the case by gathering pertinent information and decoding challenging puzzles.

Whispers of a Machine is a release that embodies everything that's great about the point-and-click genre, and it actually turns everything up a notch, thanks to its sci-fi noir theme. Unlike many point-and-click adventure games, this release offers a deeper experience than you would first suspect. The protagonist has the ability to equip many different types of augmentations to investigate their case, which provides the player with many different choices with how they would like to go about their mission. Whether you would prefer to use a more empathetic, analytical, or assertive style of questioning witnesses is totally up to you, which will affect the story and its eventual outcome. In a true point-and-click fashion, there are multiple endings to discover in Whispers of a Machine, and how you get there is your choice.

This is a premium release, and you can purchase it on the Play Store for $4.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. Once installed the game will take up 808 MB of storage, so make sure you can spare the room. Google Play Games Services are supported through a Google sign-in, and achievements are also present. The game supports auto-saves, though cloud saving is sadly absent. It would also appear the game does not support physical controllers or the Nvidia Shield.

If you enjoy point-and-click adventure games or are simply looking for a captivating sci-fi noir story to play through, you can't go wrong with Whispers of a Machine. While it would have been nice to see physical controllers supported, the rest of the game's features surely make up for this oversight. Not only are the multiple-solution puzzles a joy to solve, but the attention to detail with the quality voice work and gorgeous pixel-based graphics add a level of polish that's difficult to ignore. Whispers of a Machine indeed delivers a fantastic point-and-click adventure, so make sure you don't miss out.