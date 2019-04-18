If you're a frequent traveler, you know what a hassle it can be to stay on top of reservations and flights, confusing airport layouts, last-minute changes, and all of the unpleasantries of flying. TripIt helps streamline those with its free service and offers some additional Pro perks. The app has now updated that Pro hub to make it easier to access all paid features.
The new hub divides the Pro features into three categories: Planning and research, Notifications and alerts, and About me. The first helps you figure out which wall plugs or unit system are used in another country, as well as view interactive airport maps, look into alternate flights in case you can't make the one you've reserved, and check live wait times for security lines.
The second one keeps you on top of your current flight notifications including terminal and gate reminders, checks fare price drops to see if you can get refunded, and tracks available seats to help you exchange to a better one.
And finally, the About me section is where you can track points in various loyalty plans and add trusted people to share your travel plans with.
The new Pro hub design is live in TripIt v8.5.0 on the Play Store, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror.
- Source:
- TripIt
