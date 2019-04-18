The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been noted to have reception issues on several carriers. The problem seems to be worse on Sprint, where not only the S10+, but also the S10 and S10e are having problems with LTE. Software updates having failed to fix the problem, the carrier will now replace affected phones.

According to a Sprint Community forum post, phones whose problems weren't solved by software updates will be replaced. Devices purchased less than two weeks before a complaint is made will be replaced with new models, whereas phones purchased more than two weeks before will be replaced with reconditioned units:

If a device has intermittent data and a ticket does not lead to resolution, then exchange the phone based on the following: Pre 14 days - the Store Sales team will exchange to new as store representatives do not have refurbs\recs to use and it's part of the Sprint Satisfaction Guarantee (SSG)

S10 owners who have the carrier's Sprint Complete plan will be able to replace their wonky phones for free, while those without it will be assessed a $75 fee. That's tough to swallow, but the post mentions working with Samsung on a manufacturer warranty replacement as an alternative.