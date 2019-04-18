The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been noted to have reception issues on several carriers. The problem seems to be worse on Sprint, where not only the S10+, but also the S10 and S10e are having problems with LTE. Software updates having failed to fix the problem, the carrier will now replace affected phones.
According to a Sprint Community forum post, phones whose problems weren't solved by software updates will be replaced. Devices purchased less than two weeks before a complaint is made will be replaced with new models, whereas phones purchased more than two weeks before will be replaced with reconditioned units:
- Pre 14 days - the Store Sales team will exchange to new as store representatives do not have refurbs\recs to use and it's part of the Sprint Satisfaction Guarantee (SSG)
- Post 14-day – Asurion technicians will provide replacements. If no refurbs\recons are available, then the selection will default to new.
- Customers with Sprint Complete (SC) will not be charged a FEE for this exchange as long as there is no evidence of liquid or physical damage to the handset.
- Customers without SC will be assessed a $75 fee or can work with Samsung for a manufacture warranty solution.
S10 owners who have the carrier's Sprint Complete plan will be able to replace their wonky phones for free, while those without it will be assessed a $75 fee. That's tough to swallow, but the post mentions working with Samsung on a manufacturer warranty replacement as an alternative.
