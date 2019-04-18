Sometimes, when you come home from work or a day out, you just want to plop down on the couch and turn on the TV. If you're in the middle of a series or YouTube happens to recommend something decent, you're fine. Other times, however, selecting a show to watch is a pain. Luckily, Netflix appears to be working on a solution for that.

Spotted by one our tipsters, the Android app (specifically v7.6.0 build 19 34157) offered to randomly select something to watch. And in the playback controls, there's a shuffle icon with a "Random Episode" label. Interesting. I honestly couldn't see myself enjoying a random episode from a series, but hey, that's just me.

It's unclear at this point whether this is just an experiment or if we'll see this roll out to a wider batch of people soon. For now, if you don't have this, you're stuck with picking something on your own.