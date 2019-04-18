Gboard already supports hundreds of languages and dialects, but that's not stopping the team behind it from adopting more. Since announcing that the app had more 500 inputs back in December, developers have added at least 100 more. And now, we know of another 63 that have just been codified into Google's official rolls, bringing the total to 748.

The new inputs are part of the latest changelog, which also includes a mention of the in-app clipboard manager which we've seen in months of limited testing. Perhaps this means that the nifty tool is finally here to stay, but it has been prone to disappearing time and again — we'll cross our fingers and hope for the best.

• Unlist versions targeted to KitKat

• 60+ language varieties, including: Alsatian, Ambonese, Balti, Cape Verdean Creole, Duri, Ghanaian Pidgin, Hawu, IPA, Jula, Kambaata, Kankanaey, Kui, Lama, Lepcha, Makassar Malay, Melanau, Moba, Muna, Nauruan, Pa’O Karen, Pamona, Réunion Creole, Sgaw

Some of the new inputs were first spotted in our Gboard APK Teardowns over the past couple of months through versions 8.0 and 8.1. The 63 methods to be published are as follows:

Achomi

Akoose

Alsatian

Ambonese Malay

Assyrian (Syria)

Balkan Gagauz Turkish

Balti

Batak Simalungun*

Buginese (Lontara)*

Cape Verdean Creole*

Chokwe (DRC)

Classical Syriac

Dazaga

Duri

Ghanaian Pidgin

Hawu

Indus Kohistani

International Phonetic Alphabet*

Itawit

Jula*

Kambaata (Ge'ez)

Kambaata (Latin)

Kankanaey

Kui

Ladino (Israel)

Lama

Lepcha*

Limbu*

Makassar Malay

Mamasa

Mehri

Melanau

Moba

Mongondow

Muna

Mundang*

Mundari (Latin)

Mundari (Odia)

Nauruan*

Ntcham

Osage*

Pa'O Karen*

Pamona

Parkari Koli

Plateau Malagasy

Réunion Creole

Sebat Bet Gurage

Sgaw Karen

South Bolivian Quechua*

Sukuma

Supyire

Sylheti (Syloti Nagri)

Tai Dam (Tai Viet)*

Tai Lue (New Tai Lue)

Tay

Toraja-Sa'dan

Vai*

Vasavi (Gujarati)

Wanetsi

Western Kayah (Kayah Li)

Xong

Yao

Yiddish (Israel)

*These languages do not have a dictionary.

Limbu was added in January but now shows up as a duplicate, albeit now marked as having no dictionary. Why this situation exists, we can't say.

If you're curious about any of these new inputs, you can visit APK Mirror, sign up for the Gboard beta, or visit the Play Store below to get updated.