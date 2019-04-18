Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a premium Evil Dead runner, a pixel-art roguelike shooter, a pleasant escape the room game, a new puzzler from Infinity Games, a PGA-branded slingshot mechanic golf game, and a shooter that mixed the classic SHMUP gameplay with a brick breaker. Without further ado:

Evil Dead: Extended Nightmare

Evil Dead: Extended Nightmare is a premium re-release of the free-to-play Evil Dead: Endless Nightmare. One of the major complaints about the free version was that it was difficult to advance without spending money, but now that the game exists as a premium release, this is no longer a problem. New missions have been added, as well as more weapons and environments. The gameplay resembles that of the Into the Dead series, where you run and gun through each stage in an effort to stay alive.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Ailment

Ailment is described as a pixel-art roguelike action game, which is fitting. It contains a futuristic sci-fi theme where the protagonist returns from a dangerous mission to discover his crew has turned against him. It'll be your job to uncover the truth of what has gone wrong, all while you spend the majority of your time blasting enemies in the face with an almost unlimited amount of weapons.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

Doors & Rooms: Escape games

Doors & Rooms is a new escape the room game from Gameday Inc. Just like the majority of titles in this genre, you'll spend your time solving puzzles and brainteasers in order to escape the confines of the game. Some items can be combined, and you can even dismantle a few to create new combinations, which is the key to success in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $16.99

Fireballz: Lava Labyrinth

InfinityGames.io is a developer with a consistent track record when it comes to fun and challenging puzzlers, and Fireballz: Lava Labyrinth is another release that upholds the dev's standards. Your job is to connect the dots in each stage with your fireball, but every time you move your fireball, so too does an iceball, and if that iceball touches your fireball, it's game over. There are no timers, so you are free to play at your own pace, and the music can be quite relaxing, which is why this is such a fun puzzler to play when you want to wind down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout is a level-based golfing game that uses a slingshot mechanic as its primary control method. Just pull back on the ball and keep an eye on your travel line, and if everything looks good, take your finger off the screen as watch as your ball flies through the air. This isn't the first golf game to use this mechanic, though there is no doubt it feels very fulfilling. Sadly not everything is unicorns and rainbows, as this is a free-to-play release, which means you'll have to put up with things like a card-collection mechanic. Still, this can be a fun game, just make sure you know what to expect before you jump in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Block Shooter!

Block Shooter mixes the gameplay of a SHMUP with the classic block-breaking action of Breakout. As you fly through the skies, you'll have to contend with numerous blocks, and as you progress these blocks will increasingly become more difficult to destroy. Much like an endless runner, it will be your job to see exactly how far you can fly before you die.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

