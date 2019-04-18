Even though truly wireless ones are all the rage these days, traditional Bluetooth earphones are still an excellent choice if you need something small and convenient. Tonight, we have a deal for you over on Amazon where you can get a pair of Aukey's B60 earbuds for $44.99 or B80 for $52.49, a savings of $15 and $17.50, respectively.

We had the chance to check the B60 — you can read Taylor's review here. They both feature IPX6 water resistance and USB-C charging, plus an affordable MSRP. However, if you spend the extra cash for the B80, you'll get aptX support, which means noticeably better sound.

Regardless of which one you choose, be sure to enter code 2ODMSC9G at checkout to get your savings. This coupon expires on April 22.