Another Pie update this week, praise be. This time, it's for the U.S. Moto G6 Play. Though this phone has had the newest Android version in Brazil for a little while now, it hitting the U.S. version is defintely newsworthy.

Visually, there's not too much that's different – except the horizontal Recents – but you'll be able to take advantage of things like Adaptive Battery, some refreshed (read: rounded) UI elements, and all the other Pie goodness. A full list of changes and additions, including Moto-specific ones, are in the source link below.

If past Motorola patterns are anything to go by, G6 Play owners should expect to see Pie hit their phones within the next few days. I hope you all enjoy your new update, and I imagine a lot of you will be anxiously waiting for that oh-so-sweet notification that an upgrade is ready.