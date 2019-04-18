MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Alexa is never farther away than the wrist with the voice-controlled service now live in the award-winning Amazfit Verge smartwatch. Announced today by Huami (NYSE: HMI), the second largest wearables company globally, the new Alexa built-in capabilities allow users to speak into the Verge to hear a flash briefing, weather forecast, sports updates, calendar reminders, and more directly on the wrist. The company also announced that iOS users can make and receive phone calls on the Verge, which recently received the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2019.

“Amazon Alexa has become such a natural part of our daily routines in the home and we want to give customers the ability to take it with them - with Alexa on the Amazfit verge, users can ask Alexa to set a timer, remind us to pick up avocados at the grocery store and more,” said Elaine Huo, Marketing Director, Huami. “Like Alexa, we believe the Amazfit Verge is non-intrusive but indispensable, making this a natural integration. As a company, we are obsessed with finding the perfect balance between form and functionality -- style and customization, plus continuity and ease of use to make busy days smoother and more productive.”

With Alexa built-in, Amazfit Verge users can now speak into the watch to talk with Alexa for:

Flash Briefing – Set up and add favorite topics to personalize your daily news and content “Flash Briefing”

Sports Update – Set up favorite sports leagues (NBA/NFL) and ask the watch for the latest scores

Calendar – Link with Google, Microsoft, Apple, Exchange calendars. Users can ask Alexa on their Verge smartwatch what’s on their calendar for the day

Alarm – Set a reminder or wake-up alarm

To-do list – Manage your schedule and to-do list

Q&A – With Alexa built-in get answers to common questions throughout the day

Translation – Get translation help in more than 50 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese and more

Amazfit Verge has also been granted The Red Dot Award for Product Design 2019, a seal of quality granted only to products that feature outstanding design and innovation, and have been tested by an international jury of experts.

Pricing & Availability

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch app, “Amazfit Watch” is available for free on iOS and Android. Amazfit Verge is available in Twilight Blue, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight White on Amazfit.com and Amazon for $159.99.