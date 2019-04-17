Falcom has announced in a Japanese-language press release that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is coming to Android as a worldwide release. No date has been provided, so we don't know when the port is actually coming, though I'm sure many RPG fans will be excited to hear the news. After all, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is one of the better action RPGs released in the last few years, so it will definitely be a welcome RPG on the Play Store whenever it eventually arrives.

Past the details that Falcom will be bringing Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana to Android at some point in the future, there's very little info provided in the announcement. What we do know is that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana was originally released for the PlayStation Vita in 2016. It soon was ported to the PS4 in May of 2017, and later made its way to PC and the Nintendo Switch in 2018. I've personally played the game on the Vita, PC, and the Switch, and all versions work reasonably well. So here's hoping the Android port functions just as good as the rest.

My main worry about this upcoming release is how well it will control. Ys VIII can be a challenging action game when using a controller, so I have to wonder how the touchscreen controls will handle the action-oriented gameplay. I would hope that this release comes with full controller support to offset any imprecision players may run into when using the touchscreen controls, but I suppose we'll just have to wait and see how it turns out, so make sure to keep an eye on AP for further coverage.