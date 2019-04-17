When you need to move around, Maps is definitely one of the most convenient ways to get directions. Because it's made by Google, the app's search feature is particularly intuitive and immediately suggests the most relevant options as you start typing. However, some places aren't necessarily in the database, such as your next date's address. For these cases, you'd usually copy it from your messaging app (i.e., Tinder), paste it in the Maps search bar and hit enter. Google is making it even easier to find your next destination, as Maps can now automatically recognize an address from your clipboard and suggest it when you tap the omnibus.

As shown above, a previously copied location will appear above the Home and Work shortcuts, sparing you a few clicks to find your way there. The feature only works when the last item in your clipboard is an address and is only designed to save you a few seconds and make the overall process easier. The update seems to be rolling out to users through a server-side switch, so it's unclear when your device will get it, although it appears to be widely available.